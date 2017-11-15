BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota deer hunters have a couple of opportunities to help out worthy causes this season.

Hunters who don’t like deer meat, have extra meat or just want to share can once again donate to the Sportsmen Against Hunger program, which helps charities to feed the hungry.

A list of participating processors is available on the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota website .

Hunters also can provide deer head samples to Game and Fish for the department’s surveillance program for chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis. The Hunter-Harvested Surveillance Program this year is accepting heads for testing from nine central North Dakota hunting units and one southwest unit.

Gun hunting for deer opened last Friday and runs through Nov. 26.