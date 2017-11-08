OXFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine hunter charged with shooting and killing a woman he mistook for a deer has been released after posting bail.
Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Trundy made a court appearance Wednesday and was released on $2,500 bond, a day after he was charged in the death of Karen Wrentzel. Both are from Hebron.
The shooting happened Oct. 28, the first day of deer hunting season for Maine residents.
The 34-year-old victim was hunting for gemstones on her property when she was shot. In an affidavit, Trundy said he thought he was firing at a deer but he acknowledged he never saw the deer’s outline. Wardens say he fired from 200 feet away.
His attorney says the shooting wasn’t reckless. If convicted of manslaughter, Trundy faces up to 30 years in prison.