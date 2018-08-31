LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — A 70-year-old Oregon hunter who was rescued after hanging upside-down for two days about 30 feet (9 meters) from the ground is in intensive care in a drug-induced coma.

The East Oregonian reports Friday that Eddie Voelker, of Prineville, was on a ventilator and has had a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.

Another hunter found Voelker suspended from the tree earlier this week.

Voelker had fallen from his tree stand and become entangled in his safety harness.

Crews used a bucket truck to reach him and his heart stopped during the rescue.

The newspaper reports that Voelker was flown to a hospital in Richland, Washington, where he remains in critical condition.

His family returned to the site to bring him his hunting dogs, which had remained with him.

___

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com