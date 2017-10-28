HEBRON, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a hunter has been shot and killed by another hunter in Hebron, Maine.

The Maine Warden Service says the dead hunter is a woman in her mid-30s.

Authorities tell the Lewiston Sun Journal that the shooter was a man who was with a different hunting party out on Saturday morning. He has been identified and was being interviewed by the Warden Service.

Hebron is about 48 miles north of Portland. Saturday was “Maine Resident Only Day” for moose and deer hunting.

Maine’s last hunting fatality was in 2012. William Briggs, of Windham, Maine, was later convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of Peter Kolofsky of Sebago, Maine.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com