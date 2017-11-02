CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hunter in Canada has killed one of three young bears that were relocated to northern New Hampshire after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu stepped in to save their lives.

Andrew Timmins, the state’s bear project leader, told The Associated Press he got a call from the hunter in Quebec on June 17, about three weeks after the bears were trapped in Hanover and moved, but it took until Wednesday to get confirmation from Canadian officials. The bear was killed about 30 miles north of where it was released.

The state had planned to euthanize the bears and their mother after two of them got into a home near Dartmouth College. But Sununu ordered them relocated instead after a public outcry.

The mother bear wasn’t trapped because she left Hanover to mate.