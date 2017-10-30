CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A hunting guide and hunter are recovering in Wyoming hospitals after being attacked by a bear in the Washakie Wilderness.

The Cody Enterprise reports that John Sheets said he was field dressing an elk Thursday night on a late-season cow hunt with a female hunter when she was attacked by a grizzly bear.

Sheets said he rushed in, grabbed the bear by the neck and stabbed it with his hunting knife, which caused the bear to retaliate.

Sheets said the rest of the encounter is fuzzy, but he remembers the bear dragging the hunter down a hill. He said the bear came back up and chewed on his ear and broke his leg.

He says they were able to escape on their horses.

Sheets said the last he heard the hunter was in stable condition.

