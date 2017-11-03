HEPPNER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Hillsboro man died after a tree fell on him while he was hunting in a heavily-wooded area in northeast Oregon near Heppner.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded to a call Friday morning reporting that a tree had fallen on a 34-year-old man and that he was unresponsive and not breathing.

The caller says they hiked up a ridge to get cellphone service to make the call.

The sheriff’s office says before authorities arrived, the person had called again to say the man had died.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to assist.

No further information was immediately released.