ROYALTON, N.Y. (AP) — A 68-year-old hunter has died after possibly suffering a medical emergency and falling from a tree stand in western New York.

Niagara County sheriff’s deputies say the man was lying unresponsive at the base of the stand when emergency crews arrived at the scene in the town of Royalton Wednesday.

Rescue efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing but it appears the man, whose name hasn’t been released, may have fallen following a medical issue.