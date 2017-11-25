STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a 50-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening injury when he accidentally shot himself in the foot while deer hunting.
New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials say Charles Lamoureux, of Concord, was hunting in rural Stewartstown on Saturday when he shot himself in his right foot with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Lamoureux says his shotgun slipped from his grasp and discharged as he getting a water bottle from his pack. He contacted other members of his hunting party and one provided medical aid while another got a vehicle. He’s being treated at a hospital.
No charges are expected to be filed.
