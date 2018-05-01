LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are looking for a paroled sex offender they say led them on a 100-mile chase from Los Angeles in a motorhome with his two young children inside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives on Tuesday tried to arrest a 46-year-old Oregon man who had a fight with his wife and was wanted for child abduction and weapons violations.

That led to a chase into Hollywood and then north by freeway with more than a dozen CHP patrol cars following the motorhome.

Hours later, the RV finally stopped in an orchard north of Bakersfield.

His children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were found safe but Hauk wasn’t in the motorhome.

Authorities say the man, identified as Stephen Houk, is believed to be armed.