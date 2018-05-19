PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This scavenger hunt is a hunt for scavengers.

Interstate fishing managers are asking fishermen to check traps for lobsters carrying special green tags. The tags are part of a data collection program being conducted from May to November by the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation and the University of Rhode Island.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which manages some East Coast fisheries, is promoting the program. The commission says the program will collect data on lobster and crab abundance off New England, particularly around the Cox’s Ledge area near Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Organizers of the effort want to know the date, location and tag number of the lobsters. Each tag also constitutes an entry in a raffle where three winners will get $100 in February 2019.

___

Online: www.cfrfoundation.org/snecvts