HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — Police in suburban New York say they are searching for suspects who broke into businesses and a local fire department to steal cash and apparently grab a bite to eat.

Hastings-on-Hudson police say the suspects or suspect targeted five buildings in the village, getting away with cash from a diner and a big screen television from a firehouse early Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspects stole hot dogs from the firehouse then attempted to cook the hot dogs at the diner they targeted in the spree.

The burglar or burglars apparently failed, as they left the package of hot dogs sitting outside the restaurant.

The owner of the diner says the burglars ate plenty of food, including fruit salad and uncooked English muffins.

Police are investigating.