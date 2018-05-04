NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff’s deputies were able to chase it away.
The Placer County sheriff’s office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.
Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.
The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far