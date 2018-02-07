BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A program that helps feed the hungry around North Dakota donated 486,000 pounds of fresh produce last year to food pantries, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding groups.

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says that provided more than 1.8 million servings of fruits and vegetables.

The Hunger Free ND Garden Project was launched in 2010 by the state Agriculture Department and the Great Plains Food Bank. The program asks home gardeners and commercial growers to donate a portion of their harvest.

The effort has resulted in more than 2.3 million pounds of produce being donated in eight years.