BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says the European Union is being “insincere” with Turkey on its efforts to join the bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Monday during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the EU needs to decide whether it wants “comprehensive, deep cooperation” with Turkey or not.

Turkey’s negotiations to become a full EU member were launched in 2005 but have stalled in the past few years.

Orban says “I don’t remember a time when we told a candidate country that we want to negotiate, while significant countries said that we will never admit that country into the European Union.”

Orban, who sees Turkey as a role model, also said stability in Turkey and its efforts to stop the flow of migrants into Europe were crucial for Hungary’s security.