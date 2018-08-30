BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Foreign Ministry says it summoned Sweden’s ambassador after the Swedish foreign minister and other officials made critical comments about Hungary, including about its strong anti-immigration policies.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday described the Swedish comments as “a new attack on Hungary by the pro-immigration Swedish government.”

Szijjarto also rejected the notion, tweeted by Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom, that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini are forming an alliance against “democrats and the left.”

He says Orban and Salvini, who met Tuesday in Milan, “made it clear they are fighting illegal migration.”

Szijjarto also took exception to comments by Sweden’s migration minister, Helene Fritzon, who reportedly called on Hungary to take part in the European Union’s migration policies, which Hungary mostly rejects.