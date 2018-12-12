BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian opposition parties are blocking access to the parliamentary speaker’s pulpit, trying to prevent the legislature from adopting amendments loosening the country’s labor code.
A government-backed proposal scheduled to be voted on Wednesday by lawmakers would raise workers’ allowable overtime from 250 to 400 hours a year and relax other labor rules, attempts to offset Hungary’s growing labor shortage.
Opponents of the draft legislation, which also aims to extend to three years from one year the period employers get to settle the payment of accrued overtime, call it a “slave law.”
The government says labor flexibility is needed to satisfy investors’ needs — like those of the German car companies whose factories help drive Hungary’s economic growth — and to allow workers looking to earn more to work longer hours.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- 4 journalists and a newspaper are Time's Person of the Year
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 'Truth isn't truth' tops list of notable quotes in 2018