BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say nine Romanians died when the bus they were traveling in slammed into an oncoming truck in Hungary.

Local media published what they said was live video from the bus, ending as it slams into the truck. The authenticity of the footage could not be confirmed.

The Romanian foreign ministry said the accident occurred Tuesday 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Hungary’s capital, Budapest, when the driver veered onto the other side of the road. All seven men and two women in the bus were killed.

Romanian mayor Ladislau Szekely said at least four victims were from the village of Mica and were traveling home after working in Slovenia.

Many residents of the area work abroad seasonally.

The ministry said it would pay for the bodies to be repatriated.