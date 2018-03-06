BUDAPEST, Hungary — The chief of staff for Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has posted a video on his Facebook page showing him in a district of Austria’s capital that he says is dirtier, poorer and increasingly crime-ridden since immigrants began living there.

Janos Lazar says in the video posted Tuesday that in 20 years, Hungary’s capital of Budapest could look like that unidentified Vienna neighborhood if opposition parties “let in the migrants.”

Hungary’s parliamentary elections are April 8 and the fervently anti-immigration Orban’s Fidesz party has made migrants the focal point of the campaign.

In the video, Lazar says only pensioners remain in the Vienna district “among whites and Christians,” while “everyone else is an immigrant.” He also says there are no “white Viennese children left” in many Vienna schools.