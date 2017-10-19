PRESHO, S.D. (AP) — Hundreds of community members and firefighters have said goodbye to Presho’s fire chief.

Mourners crowded the Lyman School District’s gym in Presho on Thursday for the funeral of 54-year-old Donny Manger. Manger suffered a medical condition at the scene of a fire over the weekend, collapsed and died.

The Rev. Travis Krogman told the crowd that Manger “saved people’s lives, that he changed people’s lives and his life touched many people.”

Manger was Presho’s fire chief for 23 years. The Daily Republic reports representatives from the South Dakota Firefighters Association and more than 50 state fire departments were among those attending his funeral. After the service, dozens of fire departments lined the streets with more than 100 firetrucks and equipment, and people bordered the roads leading to the cemetery.



