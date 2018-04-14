DOVER, Del. (AP) — More than 400 people have gathered in front of Delaware’s statehouse to stand up for their right to keep and bear firearms.

Several of the people who attended Saturday’s rally on Dover’s legislative mall openly carried rifles or handguns, or both. Others carried American flags and flags reading “Don’t Tread on Me.”

The rally was one of several organized in state capitals around the country Saturday to reinforce gun rights amid increased efforts to enact more firearms restrictions in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Florida.

Daniyel Baron, a former Marine who helped organize the Delaware rally, said he fears the current gun-restriction efforts are a precursor to eventual prohibition on all gun ownership.