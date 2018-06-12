TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — A Cherokee Nation hospital in Oklahoma is testing more than 180 patients for HIV and hepatitis after allegations that a nurse reused syringes to administer medications.

Cherokee officials tell the Tulsa World that the nurse violated protocols by using the same vial of medication and syringe to inject multiple intravenous bags at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. Officials say the nurse no longer works for the tribe.

Hospital CEO Brian Hail says it’s unlikely blood-borne pathogens traveled into an IV bag to cause cross-contamination. But patients who were treated at the hospital between January and April are recommended to still return for blood tests.

About 64 patients had been screened as of Monday, none of whom tested positive. Officials are still working to notify eight patients who should be tested.

