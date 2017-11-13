PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Philadelphia to protest rapper Meek Mill’s imprisonment on probation violations.
Celebrities and athletes spoke at the rally Monday evening near City Hall, including former 76er Julius Erving, Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and rapper Rick Ross. Erving called Mill’s sentence “excessive” and “cruel.”
Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison last week for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.
The prosecutor called for no prison time, but Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley said during the sentencing hearing that the 30-year-old musician had wasted several chances to clean up his act.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
His lawyer has said he will appeal the decision.