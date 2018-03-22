STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Several hundred students, faculty, alumni and others demonstrated at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus over a proposed realignment to the school’s majors.
University officials have proposed cutting 13 majors, mainly in social studies and the humanities. Sixteen majors would be added, including computer information systems, graphic design and aquaculture.
Political science professor Jennifer Collins tells WAOW-TV the reshuffling would radically change the nature of the university and reduce opportunities available to students in central Wisconsin.
Chancellor Bernie Patterson met the demonstrators Wednesday afternoon. Patterson says the status quo is not an option to deal with a looming budget deficit projected to be $4.5 million over two years.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Austin bombing suspect's uncle says he was smart, kind VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Trump went way off-script on his Putin call — reinforcing the peril of the looming Kim Jong Un meeting
___
Information from: WAOW-TV, http://www.waow.com