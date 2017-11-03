SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of Utah LGBTQ students will meet up for a statewide summit in Orem next month to find solidarity and discuss issues like bullying and educational and career advancement.

The event, called Ignite, aims to bring together LGBTQ teens from Utah’s rural and urban areas and those involved in gay-straight alliance organizations.

Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis is one of the organizers and says the event was prompted by several gay-straight alliance students saying they had trouble coping with bullying and isolation in school.

Dabakis says the event is modeled after Mormon youth conferences and being put on with help from organizers of the LoveLoud Festival, an August concert headlined by rock band Imagine Dragons that raised funds for organizations supporting at-risk LGBTQ youth.

The Ignite summit is scheduled for Dec. 2 at Utah Valley University.