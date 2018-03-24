Organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 last month, the March for Our Lives showcased impassioned teens calling on Congress to enact stricter gun-control laws.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the nation’s capital and cities across the country Saturday to demand action against gun violence, vividly displaying the strength of the political movement led by survivors of a school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a gunman killed 17 last month, the March for Our Lives showcased impassioned teens calling on Congress to enact stricter gun-control laws to end the nation’s relentless, two-decade stretch of campus shootings.

Hundreds of “sibling protests” took place across the world, from New York City — where demonstrators spread across 20 blocks — to Seattle to Chicago to Paris to Jonesboro, Arkansas, a city marking the 20th anniversary of a middle-school shooting that left four students and a teacher dead.

Gun-rights advocates mounted counterprotests in Salt Lake City; Boise, Idaho; and Valparaiso, Indiana, where one sign read, “All Amendments Matter.”

Although the District of Columbia march was funded by Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and other celebrities, Stoneman Douglas High students were its faces. Their unequivocal message to legislators: Ignoring the toll of school shootings and everyday gun violence will no longer be tolerated.

“To the leaders, skeptics and cynics who told us to sit down, stay silent and wait your turn: Welcome to the revolution,” Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas student, said to a standing-room-only crowd that packed at least 10 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue. “Either represent the people or get out. Stand for us or beware. The voters are coming.”

Recalling classmates

The main march in Washington was a heady mix of political activism, famous entertainers and the undisguised emotion of teenagers confronting the loss of friends and loved ones in a national spotlight.

Sam Fuentes, a senior shot in the leg at Stoneman Douglas, threw up on stage while reading a poem to a national television audience. She recovered and led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for her slain classmate, Nichles Dworet, who would have turned 18 on Saturday.

Emma González, 18, took the stage in a drab olive coat and torn jeans, speaking of the “long, tearful, chaotic hours in scorching afternoon sun” as horrified students waited outside Stoneman Douglas High on the day of the shooting.

She stood silent to honor the dead for the time it took Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz to carry out his attack. The moment was widely shared on social media.

Some of the young voices were very young. Yolanda Renee King, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 9-year-old granddaughter, drew from the civil-rights leader’s most famous words in declaring from the stage: “I have a dream that enough is enough. That this should be a gun-free world. Period.”

Among other things, student protesters called for a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault-type weapons like the one used by the killer in Parkland, and for comprehensive background checks and a higher minimum age to buy guns.

The march emphasized not just the highly publicized mass shootings in suburban white schools, but also the far more common shootings that leave one or two young people dead and often affect predominantly black and Hispanic students in poor neighborhoods.

Zion Kelly, a senior at Thurgood Marshall Academy in Washington, gave a moving speech about his twin brother, Zaire, who was shot and killed by a robber in September. Choking back tears before a rapt crowd, Kelly described the close bond they had shared.

“From the time we were born, we shared everything. I spent time with him every day because we went to the same schools, shared the same friends, and we even shared the same room,” he said. “I’m here to represent the hundreds of thousands of students who live every day in constant paranoia and fear on their way to and from school.”

Large-scale rallies

Protesters took to the streets in numbers seen during the Vietnam War era. Aerial video captured seas of people — in front of Trump International Hotel in New York; in a central square in Tokyo; along the streets of Boston; at a rally in downtown Fort Worth, Texas; and crammed into a park less than a mile from Stoneman Douglas High.

The D.C. march drew a huge crowd, though there were no police estimates of its size. One indication: Metro officials reported there had been about 334,000 trips on the system by 4 p.m. Saturday, compared with 368,000 trips by the same time on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The Women’s March last year generated 597,000 trips by the same time of day.

Because many of the demonstrators were children, authorities in the nation’s capital said they took extra security precautions. By day’s end, police had reported no violent altercations or other problems, despite a small contingent of counterprotesters decrying efforts to toughen gun laws.

The march offered a window on a generation that has come of age after the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, which left 13 dead and is considered a milestone in the evolution of modern school shootings.

Nearly 200 people have died from gunfire while at school since 1999, and more than 187,000 students attending at least 193 primary or secondary schools have experienced a shooting on campus during school hours, according to a Washington Post analysis.

The most recent shooting took place Tuesday at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, where Jaelynn Willey, 16, was killed by a 17-year-old former boyfriend, who also died. About 100 Great Mills students were among those from around the country attending the march.

Callie Stone, 18, traveled to Washington from Raleigh, North Carolina, with her mother. “We’ve grown up knowing this could happen to us,” said Stone, walking down Pennsylvania Avenue before the march, wearing a denim jacket emblazoned with “Nasty Woman,” a term Trump used to insult Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and that progressive women adopted as a moniker.

One couple at the rally, Rebekah and Chris Sullivan, described how their 4-year-old son already performs “active shooter” drills with his class, sitting quietly as his teacher rattles a locked door from the outside.

Jordin Torres, a junior at Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland, said she helps her instructors check that the blackout paper, which they’re supposed to draw over classroom windows if a shooter attacks, is untorn.

Torres carried a sign: “I have a dream that one day I won’t be scared to go to school.”

Other signs read, “It happened at my school,” “Enough is enough!” and “I survived. My daughter didn’t.”

Boston counterprotest

In a Boston rally, a group of about 25 counterprotesters gathered in front of the gold-domed Massachusetts Statehouse to decry calls for tougher gun laws.

“After a tragedy like this one, everyone looks past the motives of the shooter and immediately focuses on guns,” said Robert Johnson, 21, of New York. “If you run over someone with a car, they don’t blame the car. But if someone is shot, they immediately blame the guns.”

The White House issued a statement Saturday praising the marchers, despite their calls for gun-control measures tougher than Trump supports.

“We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in the statement.

The Parkland students have already impacted the debate.

Lawmakers in Florida, a state long renowned as a laboratory for gun-deregulation measures, passed its first significant gun-control legislation in 20 years this month in response to pressure from the Stoneman Douglas survivors.

It remains unclear whether they can shame Congress into passing new restrictions on guns. Many expected action after the killing of 20 first-graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. But although former President Barack Obama wept on television and convened a task force to craft stricter gun controls, nothing happened.

James Barden, 16, was in Washington on Saturday, carrying a photo of his 6-year-old brother, Daniel, who was fatally shot at Sandy Hook. Barden and his family have worked for five years advocating for stricter gun-control laws.

He said he was heartened by the turnout Saturday. “If this doesn’t do anything,” he said, “I don’t know.” Asked how he felt about the demonstration, he replied, “Hopeful.”