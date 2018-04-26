NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police say hundreds of officers will be out in full force to ensure security at the annual St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Saturday.

Police are urging downtown partygoers, visitors and locals to be mindful that some parking and roads will be restricted beginning early Saturday morning. The authorities are urging people to be mindful of the no-parking signs and the bagged parking meters so they don’t get towed. Police intend to close lower Broadway off from vehicle traffic beginning around 3 a.m. and then restrict cars from the full marathon route a few hours later.

There will be multiple contests held, including the 26.2-mile marathon, the half marathon, wheelchair and 5k races that will go through different areas.

Authorities say numerous police agencies will assist Nashville officers.