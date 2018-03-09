BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers from around the country are expected to attend the funeral of the central Indiana sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week.

The funeral for Boone County sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett is scheduled to take place Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg, the Indianapolis suburb where Pickett grew up.

A procession following the funeral will take Interstate 65 to Lebanon, where it will stop at the Boone County sheriff’s office. The procession route then will take I-65 south to Zionsville and then on U.S. 421 to Indianapolis, where Pickett will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The 34-year-old married father of two was shot during a foot chase in Lebanon. A 21-year-old man faces murder charges in Pickett’s death.