PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Hundreds of foreigners have joined in the annual Pyongyang Marathon despite political tensions that have only recently begun to ease and a ban on U.S citizens traveling to the country that is still in effect.
Approximately 400 foreign amateurs took part this year, less than half the number that came last year. They came from approximately 43 countries and territories around the world.
Disabled people were allowed to join in for the first time. One wheelchair runner from Singapore and one blind North Korean runner were in Sunday’s race.
This year’s marathon started in Kim Il Sung Stadium and wound past Pyongyang landmarks such as Kim Il Sung Square and Mirae Street, one of the North Korean capital’s recent redevelopment projects.
