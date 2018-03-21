SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have arrested a California rancher after allegedly finding hundreds of dead and malnourished livestock on his land.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that officials found up to 300 dead cows in an investigation in Northern California’s Humboldt County. County officials say some of the dead cattle were stacked in 10-foot (3-meter) high piles or left near waterways.
Authorities say they also found living cattle that were malnourished, as well as dogs kept in unsanitary conditions.
The Humboldt County sheriff’s department has arrested ranch owner Raymond Frank Christie on charges including animal cruelty. The Associated Press could not immediately locate a telephone listing for Christie.
