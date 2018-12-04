FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say about 600 chickens have died in a fire at a Connecticut farm.
Firefighters on Tuesday also rescued a man who was sleeping in a house about 25 feet (8 meters) from the burning storage barn and chicken coop.
Fairfield Assistant Chief Roger Caisse says the blaze at Little River Farm was reported just before 5 a.m.
Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure that also contained stored fuels and propane tanks.
Caisse says the homeowner told firefighters there were 700 chickens in the coop, but as many as 100 survived.
No people were seriously hurt.
The cause remains under investigation.