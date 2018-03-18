RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hundreds of people are marching in Brazil’s second largest city to protest the murder of councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco.

Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were shot dead by assailants Wednesday night while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.

Protesters on Sunday gathered in Rio’s Mare slum, where Franco grew up, before marching along Avenida Brasil, the main north-south artery through the city. Several carried banners reading “Marielle and Anderson Present Today and Always.”

A similar demonstration was also planned in Sao Paulo.

Franco’s murder came just a month after the government put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a sharp spike in violence.