PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — More than 800 alpacas are expected in Peoria this weekend for the Alpaca Owners Association National Alpaca Show .
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that this is the first time the national show has been held in Peoria. It occurs annually after a series of regional shows and competitions. The starring event is the National Supreme Championship that has the best alpacas competing in a best-in-show challenge for males and females.
There also will be other activities, including selfies with alpacas, alpaca obstacle courses and visits with vendors and owners. The event will be at the Peoria Civic Center from Friday through Sunday. Admission is free.
Event spokeswoman Cindy Berman Morrow says the animals are “like children and are very gentle creatures.”
Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com