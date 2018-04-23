WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State officials say a forest fire in the New Jersey Pine Barrens has burned hundreds of acres.

The fire in the area of Penn State Forest near Lake Oswego in Washington Township had spread to 843 acres by Sunday night and was only 10 percent contained. Environmental officials say shifting winds have hampered the efforts of firefighters.

But no injuries were reported and no buildings had been damaged as of Monday morning.

Roughly 50 firefighters from various agencies are battling the fire in Burlington County.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Penn State Forest covers 3,366 acres, with Lake Oswego encompassing an additional 90.