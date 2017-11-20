JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say hundreds more people have left villages in easternmost Papua that were at the center of clashes with separatists.

It was the second evacuation from the region near the U.S.-owned Grasberg gold and copper mine in a week.

Papua police chief Boy Rafli Amar said Monday that about 800 villagers were bused to the town of Timika and are being accommodated in a local hall.

Security forces appeared to gain the upper hand in the standoff with separatists on Friday and evacuated more than 340 people who were migrants from other regions.

Two people were killed in Friday’s security operation. Indonesia’s military said they were separatists while a spokesman for the National Liberation Army of West Papua said they were civilians.