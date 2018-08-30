GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian authorities have issued an alert about flooding from a rain-swollen river that flows from China and have rescued some from an island in the river in the remote northeast.
Tamiyo Tatak, a district magistrate, said Friday that hundreds of people from about a dozen villages have moved to higher ground in Arunachal Pradesh state on the Indian side.
Tatak said China warned India this week that torrential rains have increased the water in the Siang River that flows into India’s northeast.
The air force used a helicopter to rescue 19 people who became stuck on an island in the Siang when the tiny spit of land became inaccessible by boats.
More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.