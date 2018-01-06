TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds have gathered to celebrate the lives of a mother and two children who were murdered in their New York home.
The memorial Saturday for Shanta Myers and her children Jeremiah and Shanise took place in a school auditorium in Troy, north of Albany. Services will be held at a later date for victim Brandi Mells, who was Shanta Myers’ partner.
The four were killed Dec. 21 in their home in Troy.
The Record of Troy reports that the Rev. Jackie Robinson Sr. told mourners that after “a dark night here in Troy” people have come together “and shown love for this family.”
James White and Justin Mann have been charged in the murders.
The men pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday and were jailed without bail.
Information from: The Record, http://www.troyrecord.com