CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — With hundreds of people expected at Tuesday’s holiday celebration at the West Virginia Capitol, police plan to detour some traffic starting in the afternoon.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are hosting the annual gathering.

The Joyful Night program is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza of the Capitol with the state Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.

It includes performances by West Virginia high school bands and a tribute to the state’s military members, veterans, Gold Star Families and first responders.