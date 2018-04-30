Share story

By
The Associated Press

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds came to honor a police officer in the Arizona border city of Nogales who police say was killed while trying to stop a carjacking suspect.

The Arizona Republic reports officers, family members, friends and community members attended a vigil Sunday for Nogales police officer Jesus “Chuy” Cordova at the site where he was killed.

Police say Cordova died Friday after a suspected carjacker fatally shot him during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the suspect carjacked two more vehicles before being arrested.

Alyssa Cordova, the late officer’s wife, thanked the community for their support. The couple had three children and was expecting another baby soon.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

