ATLANTA (AP) — Over 500 people attended the memorial service of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee whose body was found in an Atlanta river after he mysteriously disappeared.

News outlets report the service for 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham was Saturday at a Morehouse College chapel. His parents, Terrell and Tia Cunningham, were among those gathered to remember the graduate of both Morehouse and Harvard University.

Authorities say Cunningham drowned but his death remains under investigation.

Fishermen discovered the epidemiologist’s body April 3 in the Chattahoochee River. He disappeared Feb. 12 and was reported missing from his Atlanta home days later.

Capt. Marcella Law with the CDC says Cunningham felt his job was a calling to change lives.

A private burial will be held Monday at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.