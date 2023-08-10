In most California households, pets are more than furry friends. They’re family. They join you on trips to the park, car rides and vacations.

But how much do you love your pet? Do you love them enough to be buried alongside them?

Assembly Bill 528, introduced by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, a Southern California Democrat, would allow public and private cemetery to create a separate section where pets can be buried with their owners.

“Humans spend over a decade of their lives with their pets, building strong and irreplaceable bonds,” Irwin was quoted in the bill analysis. “It is natural for owners to want to keep their furry members close in the afterlife.”

Irwin said the bill is currently in the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill has passed both Assembly and Senate committees with no votes against it and no registered opposition. The last hearing was on July 10, and no hearings are currently scheduled.

“Given the lack of opposition and the fact that it has passed unanimously up to this point I have to think that chances are good this bill will make it to the governor’s desk,” Irwin said.

How would AB 528 work?

If a cemetery in California chooses to create a space for co-burials, pet and human remains must be in separate containers, but can be placed in the same plot, niche, crypt or vault, according to the bill’s text.

“Through this bill, both public and private cemeteries will be given the option to decide for themselves whether or not they allow pet and human co-burials,” Irwin said.

As for the limits on the types of pets and size guidelines, Irwin said that will also be left for individual cemeteries to develop guidelines.

According to the Assembly Appropriations Committee, the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau estimates costs of about $472,000 in the first year and $456,000 annually ongoing to implement this bill.

Do any states allow co-burials with pets?

A few states have recognized the increasing desire of owners wanting co-burials with their pets, according to the bill analysis.

These states currently allow co-burials: