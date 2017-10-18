BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine residents looking for a dog, cat, or rabbit will be able to adopt a companion for free this weekend in Bangor.

The Bangor Human Society is waiving all adoption fees for dogs, cats, rabbits and rodents Saturday, Oct. 21. The Bangor Daily News reports potential adopters will still be screened to ensure the animals are a right fit for the family.

The effort is being funded by a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and a donation from Quirk Subaru in Bangor. BHS spokeswoman Stacie Coventry says the grant and donations will let them spay and neuter the animals in preparation for adoption.

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey in Texas will also be up for adoption.

