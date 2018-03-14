COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a human skull was found in someone’s backyard in Lowndes County.
WTVA-TV reports the skull was found Tuesday at a home off Hughes Road.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says a search of the property was conducted Wednesday to see if any other bones turn up. He plans to meet with a professor from Mississippi State University to try and determine the age and gender of the deceased.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race; GOP eyes recount
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
Information from: WTVA-TV, http://www.wtva.com