RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Human Rights Watch is accusing Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip of crushing dissent through torture, arbitrary arrest and other tactics.

The New York-based watchdog released a 149-page report on Tuesday, saying it interviewed nearly 150 people, including 86 ex-detainees. It says they detail what it calls “machineries of repression” used to crush dissent by both the Western-backed Palestinian Authority which governs the West Bank and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Human Rights Watch says torture and arbitrary arrests have gone unpunished. Both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas deny the allegations.

HRW says “the systematic practice of torture” could amount to a crime against humanity and called on countries providing funding to Palestinian law enforcement agencies, including the United States, to suspend their assistance.