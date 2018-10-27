PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found under a bridge in Portland.
Portland officials tell KATU-TV that the bones were found Friday afternoon underneath an overpass in southwestern Portland near Interstate 5.
Authorities haven’t released information about the person’s identity or how long the remains might have been under the bridge.
Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/