MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a resident found a pair of jeans and human remains inside a girl’s shoe on a beach near the spot where a woman drove her large family off a cliff in March.
The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department says DNA tests will be conducted on the remains.
It says a crew Thursday will search the area in Westport, California, where the remains were found a day earlier.
Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family’s SUV when it plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, north of San Francisco.
Five bodies were found March 26 but three of their children were not immediately recovered.
A female body was found in April but has not been identified.