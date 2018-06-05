CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say remains believed to be those of a missing person who had been swept into flood waters in Virginia have been found.

An Albemarle County news release says the body and a missing vehicle were found Tuesday.

Officials tell news outlets a canine search crew indicated the detection of the scent of possible human remains roughly 1/3 of a mile downstream from where three people were seen being swept away by flood waters May 30.

Officials say a flash flood of Ivy Creek had caused two vehicles and the people to be swept into the surging flood waters. One individual had been rescued and a second person was found dead. The other vehicle was located Thursday.

The names of the victims are not being released.