MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A West Texas sheriff says skeletal remains have been found in a trash-filled pit in the search for two teenagers missing since 2015.

Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter on Monday said authorities believe a second body is buried at the site and excavation continues in the homicide investigation. The pit is on private property in a rural part of the county.

Painter says remains located Sunday, about 8 feet (2 meters) down, are believed to be female. An autopsy was ordered.

The sheriff says two teens have been missing since October 2015. Painter says an individual was located with some property belonging to the missing pair, whose names weren’t released. Further details weren’t released.

Painter says the property owner has cooperated and is not a person of interest in the investigation.