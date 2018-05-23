LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police have discovered human remains at a Little Rock park while investigating the 2015 disappearance of a teenager who was last seen in the area.

Little Rock Police spokesman Officer Steve Moore says cold case investigators had been following up Tuesday on Ebby Steppach’s disappearance when they found the skeletal remains in an underground drainage pipe at Chalamont Park. The pipe opens near where police found Steppach’s car days after she was reported missing in October 2015 when she was 18.

Moore says authorities last searched the park in November 2016, but were following up using “gut instinct.”

The state Crime Lab will examine the remains before police officially confirm the identity.

Moore says police have notified Steppach’s family about the discovery. A family representative says they’re waiting for identity confirmation before speaking on the matter.