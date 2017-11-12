KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Fire department officials in central Indiana say they are working to identify human remains found in the rubble of a home destroyed by fire earlier in the week.

The Indianapolis Star cites that the Knightstown Wayne Township Fire Department as saying the remains were found Saturday afternoon during an extended search.

The initial fire Thursday was one of the largest in recent memory in the community. Seven fire departments responded to bring it under control. An initial Thursday search was suspended because of heat and other hazardous conditions.

The Henry County Coroner’s Office was still working to identify the remains. A resident of the home has been missing since the fire. The cause remains under investigation with the assistance of the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office.